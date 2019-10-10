HP’s latest Chromebooks (and a Chromebox) are aimed at the enterprise market

This summer Dell and Google launched the first Chromebooks to feature Chrome OS Enterprise services. Since then Google has added a number of other models to its Chromebook for enterprise website, including models from Acer, Asus, and Samsung.

Now HP is getting in on the action.

The new HP Chromebook Enterprise x360 14E G1 is a powerful (and customizable) convertible Chromebook with support for Google and HP’s enterprise services. The HP Chromebook Enterprise 14A G5 is a cheaper, clamshell-style model with an AMD processor. And the HP Chromebox Enterprise G2 is a tiny desktop with a choice of 7th-gen or 8th-gen Intel processors.

All of these are basically re-branded versions of existing consumer devices already sold by HP. But they’re positioned as enterprise devices thanks to their support for business-class features that include enterprise security, remote management, and support services.

Google is also offering more configuration options for the Enterprise version of the Chromebook x360 14 than it does for the consumer model, which launched last year.

Instead of being available with only an Intel Core i3-8130U processor, the Chromebook Enterprise x360 14E G1 is available with a choice of:

Pentium Gold 4415U

Pentium Gold 4417U

Core i3-8130U

Core i5-8350U

Core i6-8650U

The laptop supports up to 16GB of DDR4-2133 RAM and 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage.

Other features include a 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display, stereo speakers, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, and a headset jack.

The 14 inch convertible is powered by a 60.9 Wh battery, and the notebook measures 12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.6″ and weighs about 3.7 pounds.

If you don’t need the horsepower (or higher price) tag that comes with the convertible, you can also opt for the new HP Chromebook Enterprise 14A G5 which is available with up to a 1080p display, up to an AMD A6-9220C processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of eMMC storage.

It has a 47.36 Wh battery, measures 13.3″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″ and weighs 3.5 pounds.

The HP Chromebox Enterprise G2 is a 5.9″ x 5.9″ x 1.6″ desktop computer with a choice of an 7th-gen Intel Core i3-7130U or 8th-gen Celeron 3867U processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of storage. One thing this model has going for it that the laptops do not is that the storage comes in the form of an M.2 SSD, which should be faster than the eMMC storage used in most Chromebooks.

HP hasn’t announced prices for these devices yet… but odds are that if you’re in the target market, the up-front price won’t be as important as the long-term cost of HP and Google’s enterprise services.