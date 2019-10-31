Hole punch cameras are coming to tablets (Huawei MatePad Pro leaked)

Huawei’s next Android tablet could be a high-end model with support for a digital pen and a keyboard cover — which would help explain why Evan Blass says the tablet will have a new name. Goodbye Huawei MediaPad. Hello Huawei MatePad Pro.

The name’s not the only thing that’s new though — a series of leaked images making the rounds this month suggest that this could be the first tablet to feature a hole-punch camera.

Smartphone makers have been competing to see who could offer the highest screen-to-body ratio in recent years by shrinking the bezels surrounding their displays. That’s led to some creative decisions about where to place the front-facing camera.

Some phones have pop-up cameras. Some have no front camera at all — and have a second screen on the back to help you frame selfies using the rear cameras. And others have notches or hole punches cut out of the display.

Up until now we haven’t seen that sort of design in tablets. But it looks like 2019 could be the year that changes.

According to 91Mobiles, which posted a set of pictures of the upcoming Huawei tablet earlier this month, the MatePad Pro is expected to feature a Kirin 990 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.

Huawei hasn’t officially launched the MatePad Pro yet, so it’s possible that those specs could be inaccurate. But I suspect that if and when this tablet is released, it’ll mark the start of the era of creative camera placements for tablets.