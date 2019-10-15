Google’s next-gen Pixel Buds coming in Spring, 2020

Google is updating its Pixel Buds lineup with a new set of truly wireless earbuds that support Google Assistant voice interactions, feature adaptive sound to adjust the audio according to your environment, and a compact design that Google says allows the new Pixel Buds to sit nearly flush with your ear.

The 2nd-gen Pixel Buds will be available in spring, 2020 for $179.

That price includes a set of earbuds plus a charging case — the company says you should get up to 5 hours of battery life from the earbuds on their own or up to 24 hours when you carry the case with you.

The earbuds also support hands-free Google Assistant controls, which means you can say “Hey Google” without touching the earbuds to control music playback, check your calendar, use Google Translate, or perform other actions.

While these are very much a companion product meant to be used with a smartphone, Google says long-range Bluetooth support will let you put down your phone and walk away — up to a football field away while using the Pixel Buds outdoors, or about three rooms away when indoors.

Google says more details about the Pixel Buds and their capabilities will be revealed closer to launch — including how the chips in the earbuds enable on-device machine learning for certain tasks.