Google’s Nest WiFi combines mesh networking, smart speaker tech

Google’s latest routers aren’t just routers. Or rather, if you buy a standalone Nest WiFi for $149, what you get is an AC2200 MU-MIMO router that Google says offers 25-percent better coverage than the older Google WiFi.

But if you buy a 2-pack or 3-pack you get that same router plus an access point (or two) with built-in smart speaker capabilities.

Basically Google says each Nest WiFi Point can do everything a Nest Home Mini smart speaker can do… plus it can expand your network coverage.

Google says a 2-pack can cover a 3,800 square-foot home, which should be good enough for the vast majority of homes in the United States. And the system is expandable, so you can add access points down the road.

Like Google’s earlier routers, a key selling point is simplicity — you set up the routers by plugging them in and then running a Google Home app on your phone, which will guide you through the setup process.

Google says the app will also let you manage multiple households, if you’re the resident IT expert in your family, for example.

The Nest WiFi comes in white, blue, and pink color options (Google calls them “snow, sand, and mist,” and each model has an enclosure made from 40-45 percent post-consumer recycled plastic.

Pre-orders start today, with the nest WIFi set to ship November 4th. There are three pricing options available at launch: