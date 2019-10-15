Liliputing

Google Stadia game streaming goes live Nov 19th

When Google unveiled its Stadia internet game streaming platform a few months ago, the company said it would launch in November.

Now we have a more precise date: November 19th.

The game streaming service will go live starting at 9:00AM Pacific Time that morning. November 19th is also when the first Stadia Founder Edition sets should be delivered to the first folks who pre-ordered.

The Founders Edition set, in case you need a reminder, includes a Chromecast Ultra, a limited edition Night Blue Stadia controller, plus a 3-month Stadia Pro subscription and a 3-month Stadia Pro buddy pass.

Stadia Pro is Google’s subscription service that offers a Netflix-for-games experience for $10 per month. Some of those games will include Red Dead Redemption 2, Mortal Kombat 11, and Kine.

Don’t have/want a Chromecast Ultra? Stadia also works on select tablets and phones, or you can fire up a web browser on a laptop or desktop computer to play.

Next year Google also plans to launch Stadia Base, which allows you to skip the subscription and just pay a la carte pricing for the individual games you want to play/stream.

Oh, and you don’t need a Stadia controller to use the game streaming service — you can also use a mouse, keyboard, or another controller with a computer. But if you want to play on a Chromecast/TV then you’ll need a Stadia controller (which only works with a Chromecast Ultra at launch).

via Google

Member
Christopher Walsh

They have repeatedly said that the Pro service is NOT Netflix-for-Games like service.

26 minutes ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder

They can say that all they want, but it includes access to “free” games that you lose access to if you cancel your subscription.

6 minutes ago