Google Stadia game streaming goes live Nov 19th

When Google unveiled its Stadia internet game streaming platform a few months ago, the company said it would launch in November.

Now we have a more precise date: November 19th.

The game streaming service will go live starting at 9:00AM Pacific Time that morning. November 19th is also when the first Stadia Founder Edition sets should be delivered to the first folks who pre-ordered.

The Founders Edition set, in case you need a reminder, includes a Chromecast Ultra, a limited edition Night Blue Stadia controller, plus a 3-month Stadia Pro subscription and a 3-month Stadia Pro buddy pass.

Stadia Pro is Google’s subscription service that offers a Netflix-for-games experience for $10 per month. Some of those games will include Red Dead Redemption 2, Mortal Kombat 11, and Kine.

Don’t have/want a Chromecast Ultra? Stadia also works on select tablets and phones, or you can fire up a web browser on a laptop or desktop computer to play.

Next year Google also plans to launch Stadia Base, which allows you to skip the subscription and just pay a la carte pricing for the individual games you want to play/stream.

Oh, and you don’t need a Stadia controller to use the game streaming service — you can also use a mouse, keyboard, or another controller with a computer. But if you want to play on a Chromecast/TV then you’ll need a Stadia controller (which only works with a Chromecast Ultra at launch).

