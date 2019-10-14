Google Nest Mini is small smart speaker you can hang on the wall

Google is holding a hardware launch event tomorrow where the company is expected to unveil the Pixel 4 smartphone and Pixelbook Go Chromebook.
It looks like a new entry-level smart speakers is also on the way.
WinFuture has posted details about the Nest Mini, which appears to be a follow-up to the Google Home Mini.
The price hasn’t been announced yet, but I’d be surprised if the new model wasn’t sold for the same $49 as its predecessor.
That’s because the Nest Mini is exactly the same size as its predecessor. The key visible differences seem to be:
- The name
- A hole hole in the back that lets you hang the new model on the wall like a clock
- New color options
WinFuture reports that like its predecessor, the new model features 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Chromecast functionality.
One other change is a new 15-watt power supply, which could be an indication that the new model has enhanced audio or some other improvements that draw more power… because the Google Home Mini only needs a 9 watt power supply.
We should have more details when Google holds its fall hardware launch event on Tuesday, October 15th.
For now, you can find more leaked images at WinFuture.
