Google launches Pixelbook Go for $649 and up

Google’s latest Chromebook is thinner, lighter, and cheaper than its last model… but Google says the new Pixelbook Go has a bigger battery, a quieter keyboard, and a design that’s focused on portability and all-day usage.
The new Pixelbook Go is up for pre-order starting today for $649 and up.
For that entry price, you can get a model with an Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display.
Want beefier specs? Google will also offer models with up to a 4K display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage — but you’ll end up paying $1,399 for a top-of-the-line model. The sweet spot may be somewhere in between:
- Core m3/8GB/64GB/1080p for $649
- Core i5/8GB/128GB/1080p for $849
- Core i5/16GB/128GB/1080p for $999
- Core i7/16GB/256GB/4K for $1399
Each model has a stereo front-firing speakers, 8th-gen Intel Core processors, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, a backlit keyboard, a trackpad covered in etched glass, two USB-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Pixelbook Go comes with a 45 watt USB-C power adapter.
The most distinctive feature of the new Pixelbook Go may be its design — Google has opted for a magnesium body that’s thin, but sturdy and which allowed the company to go with a matte finish and an unusual “rippled, wavy bottom” that Google says makes the laptop easy to grip.
The Pixelbook Go weighs about 2 pounds, measures about half an inch thick, and has a battery that the company says is 15-percent larger than the one in the original Pixelbook, enabling up to 12 hours of battery life.
Google will offer two color options: “just black,” and “not pink.” But only the black version is available at launch, with the pink (I mean come on, it is pink) version coming soon.
Google really seems to be pushing that weird pastel, almost fleshy orange color. It’s all over their new products.
There has to be some kind of symbolic meaning behind it but I can’t figure out what.
“Living Coral” is the winning color chosen by Pantone, the people whose job is to name the Color of the Year (2019 in this case).
I would share a link, but the site auto-paywalls. Their discussion:
“Pantone announced today that Living Coral, a bright coral shade, is its 2019 Color of the Year. Although it may seem more pink in nature, Pantone describes Living Coral as “an animated, life-affirming shade of orange, with golden undertones.”
“They pointed to Airbnb and Apple’s use of coral over the past few months as a sign of the color’s domination.” – Adweek’s article I can’t usefully link here
Nice to see something with backlit keyboard decent specs at a lower price point. Free 2 year financing is a nice add on, …. wait where’s the pen? (sigh)
They priced it right; not so low they’re losing too much money, not so high its a dealbreaker. If I needed a laptop I’d consider it. In the end probably would go for some other laptop with a better processor.
I didn’t think Google could pull off an even worse event than MS & Apple, but somehow they did it!
It’s so embarrassing the place the tech industry is in right now considering at the beginning of this decade they were at an all time high.
This is what happens when your talent & decisions are motivated by politics instead of merit, & it’s only going to get worse.