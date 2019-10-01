Gemini dual-screen laptop (or two tablets) returns to Indiegogo

The Gemini dual-screen laptop (which is really just two tablets) has returned to Indiegogo about a month after the campaign was paused and put under review.

According to the folks behind this unusual dual-screen/dual-device product, Indiegogo has “finished reviewing our functional product and video,” but the team doesn’t note one other change — the company name.

The project is now listed under the “Gemini” name rather than “GST Communications.”

That’s significant, because shortly after I wrote about the Gemini crowdfunding campaign in August, a representative from GST contacted me saying that the makers of this tablet were using their name without permission.

Now that the crowdfunding campaign has resumed under a different name, I assume any trademark-related issues have been worked out — although it’s worth noting that “GST” still shows up in some of the crowdfunding campaign’s graphics… not to mention the YouTube channel for this device.

Need a refresher on what this dual-screen “laptop” is?

The Gemini is basically a set of two identical Windows-powered tablets that are designed to work together in a way that lets you use them as if they were a single dual-screen device (with maybe a little bit of lag when doing things like moving items from one to the other).

Gemini says you can use the system like a laptop by propping one tablet up with a kickstand and using the other as a keyboard. Or you can set them up side-by-side and use them both as if they were a dual-screen tablet. Connect a physical keyboard and you’ve got a dual-screen laptop/desktop-like thing. Or just leave one tablet at home and use the other as a normal Windows tablet.

The tablets come in two different sizes (13 or 15 inch) and two different spec configurations (standard or Pro).

Here are the prices listed for each model in Gemini’s Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign:

13 inch Gemini w/Core i5-8350U/8GB RAM/256GB SSD for $498

w/Core i5-8350U/8GB RAM/256GB SSD for $498 15 inch Gemini w/Core i5/8350U/8GB RAM/256GB SSD for $550

w/Core i5/8350U/8GB RAM/256GB SSD for $550 13 inch Gemini Pro w/Core i7-8550U/16GB RAM/512GB SSD for $657

w/Core i7-8550U/16GB RAM/512GB SSD for $657 15 inch Gemini Pro w/Core i7-8550U/16GB/512GB for $727

It’s certainly an interesting approach toward creating a dual-screen computer… although it remains to be seen whether it’s a particularly useful approach.

But at least the folks at Indiegogo responsible for reviewing flagged campaigns seem to be convinced that it’s not an outright fraudelent approach.