Essential’s next mobile device might be… weird

Android co-founder Andy Rubin’s new company Essential has only released one smartphone so far, and it’s not even available for purchase anymore. But the company still has a stellar track record with releasing monthly security updates and major operating system updates.
So when we learned that Essential’s next mobile device was under development, many folks were intrigued.
Now Andy Rubin has shared some pictures of a “New UI for a radically different formfactor” online and many folks are… confused.
Update: The Essential Twitter account has joined the fun with some additional pictures and (very few) more details.
What we’re looking at appears to be a tall, skinny device running maps, weather, calendar, and ride-sharing applications. One image shows an Uber window atop a calendar appointment, which is above maps and weather apps.
To be fair, Rubin hasn’t actually said that the device he’s holding is the next mobile device from Essential. But if it is, that might explain why the company’s been using words like “mobile device” rather than “phone.” It’s not clear if this is a phone.
Update: According to Essential, it’s called Project Gem, or at least that’s it’s code name. And Essential says it’s “a new device to reframe your perspective on mobile. It’s now in early testing with our team outside the lab.
I have no idea why this device exists, what advantages it might offer over a more traditional phone, or whether it’s running a full-fledged version of Android or something else. It could be some sort of smartphone companion, or remote control, or AI-centric device with an emphasis on voice interaction. Or maybe not.
Whatever it is though, it looks like Essential is considering some colorful (and shiny) color options.
GEM Colorshift material pic.twitter.com/QJStoiDleH
— Andy Rubin (@Arubin) October 8, 2019
So weird, I had a dream about this phone last week, but it was thicker in my dream.
Given the length and cameras, I’d say this is probably a phone. It’s weird, but probably perfectly usable if you’re one of those people who deleted all their social media accounts one day and found themselves feeling a lot better. It could be very frustrating to actually use social media on, however. Maybe that’s the point. It’s got the Essentials of what makes a phone a phone and leaves little room for anything else. But it begs the question, just how Essential is social media? Do you really NEED it? Will people typically shun and hate you if you don’t want to use it? Will doing business become difficult if you don’t? Well, if it isn’t, and if the anti social media market is the target demographic, then it better have some built in, verifiable, and guaranteed privacy safeguards. On a side note, if that hand is as big as… Read more »
The narrow design reminds me on Intel’s MID phone.
https://www.engadget.com/2008/01/07/hands-on-with-intels-mid-platform/
Yes, it does make a lot of sense.
It could essentially be a smaller remote control, which does everything your phone used to do except act as a web/video browser (and that is really the only thing that demands an uncomfortably-big-for-your-pocket screen on the phone).
However you can soon offload all those screen-only functions to a pair of video glasses with a massive resolution.
So a step towards next-gen
Agree. It’s interesting. Rubin may be the only person who’s thinking about radically new form factors, now that Jobs is gone.