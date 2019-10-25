Espresso Displays makes portable monitors that are just 5mm thick (crowdfunding)

Earlier this year I got an early look at a 12.5″ portable display called the Lapscreen that measured just 3.6mm thick at its thinnest point, but 7.9mm at its thickest.

Now an Australian company called Espresso Displays has unveiled a new set of super-slim portable touchscreen monitors that are just 5mm thick when measured at any point.

The only catch? You can’t actually get your hands on one yet — Espresso Displays is running a Kickstarter campaign for its portable monitors, and hopes to begin shipping them in February, 2020.

The displays come in 13.3 inch and 15.6 sizes, feature USB-C and mini HDMI ports, and they’re designed to work with accessories that let you use them at home or on the go.

One of those accessories is a flip case that covers the display when you’re not using it for easy transportation, but which also folds in a way that lets you use the case as a stand for propping up the display at two different angles.

Another accessory is called the MountGo and it’s an adjustable stand that you can set up on a desk. There’s also a Mount Pro VESA adapter.

Espresso Displays says its screens are 1920 x 1080 pixel monitors with glass front panels and anodized aluminum bodies, support for up to 300 nits of brightness, and an 800:1 contrast ratio. They have a 170 degree filed of view and support for 10-point multitouch input. As a stretch goal, Espresso also plans to offer a stylus.

The company says the expected retail price for the 13.3 inch model will be about $320 in US dollars, while the 15.6 inch model will go for about $350. But backers of the crowdfunding campaign can pick them up for around 40-percent off.

One weird thing about the campaign? It shows the same specs for both screen sizes — including weight. Both are said to weigh 690 grams (about 1.5 pounds), which seems… weird. I don’t know which version will have that weight, but I’d be surprised if both models did.

Which brings us to the other thing to keep in mind — this is a crowdfunding campaign. There’s always some risk involved in backing a crowdfunding project. There’s no guarantee that the company will be able to deliver its product on time… and there’s also no guarantee that if and when the screens do ship that they’ll live up to expectations.