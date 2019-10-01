Dell XPS 13 now available with Intel Comet Lake hexa-core processor (and other Dell laptops too)

Dell launched a new XPS 13 laptop powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core “Comet Lake” processor in August. But at the time you couldn’t buy one with Intel’s most powerful Comet Lake chip, the Core i7-10710U hexa-core processor with Iris Plus graphics.

Now you can.

The company has announced that the hexa-core Dell XPS 13 7390 should be available starting today, along with a new crop of Inspiron 7000-series laptops with Comet Lake chips.

The new Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition (with Linux) are premium thin-and-light notebooks that weigh about 2.6 pounds, measure less than half an inch thick, and which feature slim bezels for a high screen-to-body ratio and overall small footprint.

Dell equips these notebooks with a choice of a black carbon-fiber palm rest or a glass-fiber palm rest on the company’s white and rose gold & white versions of the laptop.

The XPS 13 is available with up to 16GB of LPDDR3 memory, up to 2TB of PCIe solid state storage, and a choice of 1080p or 4K display panels. It features Killer AX1650 WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 52 Wh battery.

Dell is also updating its Inspiron 7000 series laptops and 2-in-1s with new models sporting Comet Lake chips.

As previously announced, that means there are updated Dell Inspiron 7000 convertibles with support for up to a Core i7-1051U quad-core processor, 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, 1TB of NVMe storage, and 1080p or 4K display options. The new models also feature Thunderbolt 3 ports and if you opt for one with a 15.6 inch or larger display, you can also get NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics.

Dell’s brand new Inspiron 14 7000 clamshell-style laptop also launched today.

It’s a compact notebook with a starting weight of 2.4 pounds, a 52 Wh battery with fast charging support (from 0-80 percent in 60 minutes), and support for up to an Intel Core i7-10510U processor, NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics, 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and 1TB of NVMe storage.

It has a a magnesium alloy chassis, a Thunderbolt 3 port, and optional support for a touchscreen display, fingerprint sensor, and 4G LTE.