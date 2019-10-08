Chuwi UBook Pro 2-in-1 hits Indiegogo for $399 and up

The Chuwi UBook Pro is a fanless Windows tablet with a 12.3 inch, 1920 x 1280 pixel display, a built-in kickstand, a detachable keyboard cover and a pen
First unveiled about a month ago, the UBook Pro is now up for pre-order for $399 and up through an Indiegogo campaign. Chuwi plans to begin shipping the tablet to customers worldwide in December.
While Chuwi originally described the UBook Pro as a tablet with an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor, it turns out it’s available with up to that chip.
What you get for $399 is a model with an Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core Gemini Lake processor — but that price does include a stylus, keyboard, LPDDR4 RAM, and Bluetooth 5.0 support.
For $449 you can pick up a Chuwi UBook Pro (tablet-only) with a Core m3-8100Y processor, LPDDR3 memory, and Bluetooth 4.2. Or spend an extra $50 to get a UBook Pro Set with the keyboard and pen.
The prices listed above are for the first 200 customers at each price point. It looks like Chuwi may raise the prices after those initial deals are claimed.
Whether you pick the Celeron or Core m3 version of the tablet, you get a computer that measures 11.5″ x 8.2″ x 0.45″ and which weighs 1.7 pounds. Other key specs include:
- 12.3 inch, 1920 x 1280 pixel IPS LCD display (360-nits)
- 10-point multitouch + pen support (2048 levels of pressure sensitivity)
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SATA SSD
- 38 Wh battery
- 5MP rear and 2MP front cameras
- 1 x USB Type-C
- 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A
- 3.5mm audio jack
- Micro HDMI 1.4
- microSD card reader
- 802.11ac WiFi
Chuwi says the built-in kickstand supports angles from 0 to 145 degrees, the optional keyboard is spill-resistant, backlit, and has a glass touchpad,
While there’s usually some risk involved in ordering a product through a crowdfunding site like Indiegogo, Chuwi is an established Chinese company that tends to use crowdfunding as a promotional tool rather than as a method for raising money to complete research, development, manufacturing, or distribution.
That said, there’s a reason Chinese companies that ship products like the Ubook Pro internationally tend to undercut more established rivals in terms of pricing: they’re not exactly known for offering stellar customer support.
If you signed up in advance, the m3 version with keyboard and stylus for $479. It’s very tempting. Too bad I don’t need a new computer. My Acer Switch with an older i5 cpu probably still outperforms it.
Lack of support is a serious understatement. I owned a Hi Pro 10 and never could get the original drivers re-installed, even after obtaining them from the fly-by-night sources mentioned in their customer forum. Caveat Emptor! So I gave up the touchscreen feature entirely and ultimately installed Linux on it and it worked well, sans touchscreen.
too expensive
Compared to you wallet or to the competition? How much is a Surface Go again? With a glorified Atom SoC?