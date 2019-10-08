Chuwi UBook Pro 2-in-1 hits Indiegogo for $399 and up

The Chuwi UBook Pro is a fanless Windows tablet with a 12.3 inch, 1920 x 1280 pixel display, a built-in kickstand, a detachable keyboard cover and a pen

First unveiled about a month ago, the UBook Pro is now up for pre-order for $399 and up through an Indiegogo campaign. Chuwi plans to begin shipping the tablet to customers worldwide in December.

While Chuwi originally described the UBook Pro as a tablet with an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor, it turns out it’s available with up to that chip.

What you get for $399 is a model with an Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core Gemini Lake processor — but that price does include a stylus, keyboard, LPDDR4 RAM, and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

For $449 you can pick up a Chuwi UBook Pro (tablet-only) with a Core m3-8100Y processor, LPDDR3 memory, and Bluetooth 4.2. Or spend an extra $50 to get a UBook Pro Set with the keyboard and pen.

The prices listed above are for the first 200 customers at each price point. It looks like Chuwi may raise the prices after those initial deals are claimed.

Whether you pick the Celeron or Core m3 version of the tablet, you get a computer that measures 11.5″ x 8.2″ x 0.45″ and which weighs 1.7 pounds. Other key specs include:

12.3 inch, 1920 x 1280 pixel IPS LCD display (360-nits)

10-point multitouch + pen support (2048 levels of pressure sensitivity)

8GB RAM

256GB M.2 SATA SSD

38 Wh battery

5MP rear and 2MP front cameras

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

3.5mm audio jack

Micro HDMI 1.4

microSD card reader

802.11ac WiFi

Chuwi says the built-in kickstand supports angles from 0 to 145 degrees, the optional keyboard is spill-resistant, backlit, and has a glass touchpad,

While there’s usually some risk involved in ordering a product through a crowdfunding site like Indiegogo, Chuwi is an established Chinese company that tends to use crowdfunding as a promotional tool rather than as a method for raising money to complete research, development, manufacturing, or distribution.

That said, there’s a reason Chinese companies that ship products like the Ubook Pro internationally tend to undercut more established rivals in terms of pricing: they’re not exactly known for offering stellar customer support.