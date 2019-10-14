Cheap Windows on ARM devices coming soon from Chinese PC makers

The first Windows 10 on ARM devices arrived to underwhelming reviews. Sure, they delivered on the promises of long battery life and always-connected capabilities thanks to their Qualcomm Snapdragon chips with integrated 4G LTE modems. But so far most Windows on ARM devices have been sluggish and expensive.

Microsoft and Qualcomm are promising to tackle the sluggishness with the upcoming Microsoft Surface Pro X tablet, powered by a new Microsoft SQ1 processor.

And now it looks like Chinese PC makers are getting ready to tackle the price issue by releasing cheaper Windows on ARM devices.

Case in point: Charbax caught up with Pipo at the HKTDC Electronics Fair and got a look at several new Windows computers with Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processors.

One device is a 2-in-1 Windows tablet with a 12.3 inch, 3000 x 2000 pixel touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage and kickstand, and a detachable keyboard.

It’s expected to sell for less than $400.

Other features include a USBC-C port, headphone jack, 802.11ac WiFi, 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras, and a 7.6V/5,000 mAh battery.

Pipo says it can also make 13.3 inch, 14 inch, and 15.6 inch clamshell-style laptops which could also be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. But the company isn’t talking prices for those models yet.