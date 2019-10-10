Canon’s IVY REC camera-on-a-clip hits retail next week for $130

The Canon IVY REC is basically a smartphone camera without a smartphone. The company crammed a small camera module into a stick the size of a USB flash drive and started taking pre-orders this summer through an Indiegogo campaign.

Now Canon has announced that the IVY REC will go on sale through retail channels this month — it’s already available from Best Buy for $130, with an estimated ship date of October 16th.

At the heart of the Canon IVY REC is a 13MP camera with a 1/3 inch CMOS image sensor and support for shooting 1080p video at up to 60 frames per second.

Images and videos are stored on a removable microSD card, and the tiny camera has a micro USB port ofr charging or data transfer.

It’s powered by a 660 mAh rechargeable battery, and the camera also supports 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1 if you want to connect the tiny camera to a smartphone and use the Canon Mini Cam app to:

View camera status info (like battery level and space remaining on the SD card).

Use your phone as a viewfinder.

Transfer photos to your mobile device or send them to a printer.

Of course, if you already have a smartphone handy, then odds are that you also have a portable camera that can do most of the same things as the Canon IVY REC. What makes this little camera special is its compact and durable design.

The Canon IVY REC measures about 4.4″ x 1.8″ x 0.7″ and weighs just 3 ounces.

It’s shockproof, waterproof, lightweight, and clippable — you can attach it to a bag, clothing, your pet’s collar, or just take it places where you might want to leave your phone behind (like hiking or rafting).

