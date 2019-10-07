Amazon introduces $110 Kindle Kids Edition

Amazon has been offering Kids Edition versions of its Fire tablets and Echo Dot smart speakers for a while… but now the company is expanding its kid-friendly hardware to include the category that marked Amazon’s entry into the hardware space. There’s now an Amazon Kindle Kids Edition eReader.

Like other Kids Edition devices, it’s basically the same hardware you’d get if you bought a non-kids version. But for a little more money you get a bunch of additional features designed to make the new Kindle both kid and parent-friendly.

The new Kindle Kids Edition is up for pre-order for $110 and ships October 30th.

In other words, it costs about $20 more than an entry-level Kindle. But the price includes:

Protective cover

1-year Amazon FreeTime Unlimited subscription

2-year worry-free guarantee

Ad-free experience

Kid-specific software

That software includes achievement badges for hitting reading goals, a vocabulary builder that makes flash cards out of words looked up in dictionaries, and kid-specific lock screen wallpapers.

Given that Amazon charges an extra $20 if you just want to buy a standard Kindle without “special offers” (ads), the Kids Edition model seems like a pretty good deal.

Like the non-kids version of the Kindle, this model features a 6 inch E Ink display with 167 pixels per inch and a front-light for reading in dark settings.



