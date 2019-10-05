5 more Windows on Snapdragon 850 PCs

So you know that low-cost Pipo tablet with Windows 10 and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor we wrote about the other day? It looks like it’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to cheap Windows on ARM devices coming from Chinese PC makers.

The folks at Notebook Italia spotted five more inexpensive Windows PCs with Snapdragon 850 processors at the HKTDC electronics fair in Hong Kong this week.

The models on display included:

10.8 inch tablet with 2560 x 1600 pixel display and keyboard cover

11.6 inch 2-in-1 tablet w/1080p display

12.3 inch 2-in-1 tablet with 3K2K display

13.3 inch 1080p convertible notebook

13.3 inch 1080p clamshell notebook

All of these are products from Weibu, an equipment manufacturer that sells its products to other companies which put their own names on them. So it’s unclear which, if any, of these computers will be available for purchase soon or what they’ll be called if and when they hit the streets.

But each features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, which means every model supports 4G LTE as well as long battery life and longer standby time.

While that processor isn’t exactly a speed demon when running Win32 applications that require emulation to run on an ARM processor, Weibu representatives tell Notebook Italia that they’re also working on devices that will ship next year with more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processors (which are similar to the Microsoft SQ1 chip that will power the upcoming Surface Pro X tablet).