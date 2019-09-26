Walmart’s unannounced 7 inch Onn tablet revealed (partially)

This year Walmart started selling a line of cheap tablets under the Onn brand.

Walmart currently offers Onn tablets with 8 and 10.1 inch displays. But it looks like a 7 inch model is on the way.

As noted by Tablet Monkeys, a new Walmart-branded tablet showed up at the Bluetooth SIG website last week.

Aside from the fact that the tablet supports Bluetooth 4.2, the listing doesn’t tell us much… but it does provide a hardware version number… and after a little internet sleuthing, that led me to an FCC listing and a user manual for the tablet.

The Walmart Onn 7 inch tablet appears to be manufactured by Chnese company Lightcomm Technology, which also calls it the MID7015.

According to the user manual, the tablet has the kind of features you’d expect from a cheap tablet. It has just 16GB of built-in storage and a micro USB charging cable.

There is a microSD card reader, but it tops out at 128GB cards.

The tablet comes with a 5V/1A charger, so don’t expect fast charging either. It’s probably not going to last a very long time on a charge either — the tablet has just a 7.77 Wh, 2,100 mAh battery

The best thing about the tablet may be the software — it ships with Android 9 Pie and features the Google Play Store, unlike some other budget tablets.

Other features include 802.11b/g/n WiFi and front and rear cameras.

While there’s no word on the price, my guess is cheap.

Walmart’s current Onn tablet lineup includes: