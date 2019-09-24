Liliputing

Unannounced Alcatel Hulk 7 kids tablet hits the FCC

at by 1 Comment

The upcoming Alcatel Hulk 7 tablet appears to be a kid-friendly tablet with a 7 inch display, a semi-rugged (or at least thick) case, and mediocre specs.

While the tablet hasn’t been officially announced yet, it showed up at the FCC website this week, along with some drawings and other details that give us an idea of what to expect.

The tablet packs from and rear cameras, front-facing speakers, a headset jack, microSD card, micro USB port, 2,580 mAh battery, and 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0.

In other words, it’s probably a fairly cheap device. But the branding was sort of a giveaway there — Alcatel is the name used by Chinese electronics company TCL for a line of budget smartphones and tablets.

The Hulk 7 also features a built-in kickstand which could come in handy for kids who want to use the tablet to watch videos.

As for why it’s called the Hulk? I have no idea. It’s not that big, but I suppose one of the color options shown in the FCC documents seems to indicate a green accent color around the front display.

via Tablet Monkeys

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Hifihedgehog Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Hifihedgehog
Guest
Hifihedgehog

Maybe it is called Hulk because “Hulk SMASH!” is something little children are very proficient at doing with their tech toys? 😉

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago