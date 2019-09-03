These compact desktop PCs feature 9th-gen Intel Core chips + NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti graphics

Chinese PC makers have started selling small form-factor desktop computers with the kind of hardware you might expect to find in an entry-level gaming computer.

Powered by 65 watt, 9th-gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics, the new computers go by a variety of names, but seem to feature similar case designs.

Measuring about 10.4″ x 7.3″ x 1.8″, the computers are bigger than a typical Intel NUC mini desktop, but they’re also a lot more powerful (and still pretty tiny compared with most desktop computers).

Prices start at around $512 for a model like a barebones Partaker B19 purchased from AliExpress.

This model sports an Intel Core i3-9100F quad-core processor and if you don’t want to supply your own memory and storage, you can configure it with up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 RAM and up to a 1TB solid state drive or a 512GB SSD and 1TB hard drive.

Or you can spend $595 and up on a model from MSECORE with an Intel Core i5-9400F hexa-core processor.

Both computers feature support for up to four displays thanks to two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a DVI port. Yes, I know it looks like there are four HDMI ports, but the product description says two of them don’t work.

Other features include four USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, speaker and microphone jacks, a fan and copper heat sink, a 2.5 inch drive bay, and M.2 2280 slot for storage plus two SODIMM slots for memory.

via AndroidPC.es