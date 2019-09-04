The first laptops with 300Hz displays are coming

The pixel density wars are so last year. Now laptop (and smartphone) makers are pushing high screen refresh rates… particularly for gaming devices.

Most laptops ship with 60 Hz displays, but there are already some 144 Hz and 240 Hz models. Now gaming laptops with 300 Hz displays are on the way.

Acer’s new Predator Triton 500 with an optional 300 Hz display is launching in Europe in November and heading to North America a month later. And Asus is showing a prototype for ROG Zephyrus S models with 300 Hz screens at the IFA show in Berlin this week.

Asus notes that the move to 300 Hz displays allows a screen to “draw 5X more frames than 60Hz panels,” to make “gameplay silkier than ever before.”

Of course, you’ll also need a pretty high-power GPU in order to keep up with those screens, so this is a feature that will likely be limited to premium laptops aimed at gamers and/or content creators for the foreseeable future.

Acer says the Predator Triton 500 will be a 4.6 pound laptop with a 15.6 inch, full HD display, up to a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, and a starting price of $2800.

Asus says it will begin selling a ROG Zephyrus S GX701 laptop with a 17.3 inch, 300 Hz display option starting in October, and the company plans to offer several laptops with 300 Hz displays in 2020.

