TCL Plex could be the start of a new chapter for TCL smartphones

Chinese electronics company TCL is probably better known for its televisions than its smartphones. But over the past few years the company has produced and sold a number of phones sold under the BlackBerry and Alcatel brand names.

Now TCL is introducing a new phone that it plans to put its own name on.

The TCL Plex is a mid-range smartphone that could easily be mistaken for a flagship in most respects. It’s set to go on sale in Europe and Australia later this year for €329 (about $360).

The smartphone features a 6.53 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel display with slim bezels and a 90-percent screen-to-body ratio, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

It features a microDS card reader, a 3,820 mAh battery, support for 18 watt fast charging, a headphone jack, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port.

On the of the phone there’s a 24MP selfie camera located in a small hole in the upper left side of the display.

On the back there are three cameras:

48MP Sony IMX582 with f/1.8 aperture

16MP Samsung S5K3P9 f/2.4 camera with 123 degree wide-angle lens

2MP Omnivision OV02K low-light camera

See what I mean? Sounds like a flagship phone. There are a few reason it’s not really competitive with phones that sell for $500 and up though. First, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, which is an upper mid-range system-on-a-chip. Second, it tops out at LTE Cat 6 with top download speeds of 400 Mbps.

Sure, you’ll be lucky to find a network that offers speeds that high. But at a time when other phones offer LTE 20 modems with support for speeds up to 2 Gbs, you can see why TCL decided this was a mid-range device.

That said, it does have a few special features including support for capturing 960 fps slow-motion video for up to one second at a time, and the ability to connect to up to four Bluetooth audio devices simultaneously if you want to share your music between multiple headphones or speakers.

via @TCL_TV_GlobaL (1)(2) AnandTech and GSM Arena