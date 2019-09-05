Liliputing

Sony Xperia 5 is coming in October (it’s basically an Xperia 1, but smaller)

at by 1 Comment

Sony is bringing back the compact smartphone. Sort of.

The new Sony Xperia 5 features flagship-level specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of UFS storage, and a triple-lens camera system.

In fact, it has just about all the same features as the Sony Xperia 1 that launched earlier this year. But instead of a 6.5 inch, 3840 x 1644 display, the Xperia 5 has a smaller 6.1 inch, 2520 x 1080 pixel OLED display.

It’s not much smaller. But like Sony’s “compact” smartphones of years gone by, it basically offers similar experience to the company’s latest flagship, but in a package that takes up a bit less space.

Sony hasn’t announced pricing yet, but I expect the Sony Xperia 5 will also be little more affordable than its big sibling when it goes on sale in Europe this October, thanks to the smaller, lower-resolution display.

The Xperia 5 features a 3,140 mAh battery, an IP65/68 rating for protection from water and dust, an 8MP front-facing camera, and three rear cameras with 16mm, 26mm, and 52mm focal lengths for standard shots, wide-angle shots, and 2X telephoto zoom.

Other features include a microSD card reader, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4G LTE Cat19 support, Dolby Atmos audio, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Sony says the phone is designed to fit perfectly in the palm of your hand, but as you’d probably guess from the screen size, it’s only a little smaller Xperia 1:

  • Xperia 5 dimensions: 158mm x 68mm x 8.2mm & 164 grams
  • Xperia 1 dimensions:  167mm x 72mm x 8.2mm & 178 grams

That might be enough of a difference to matter to some folks. But I suspect a lower price tag could be a bigger selling point for others.

press release

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Guest
JohnW

Way too big for me.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago