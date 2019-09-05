Sony Xperia 5 is coming in October (it’s basically an Xperia 1, but smaller)

Sony is bringing back the compact smartphone. Sort of.

The new Sony Xperia 5 features flagship-level specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of UFS storage, and a triple-lens camera system.

In fact, it has just about all the same features as the Sony Xperia 1 that launched earlier this year. But instead of a 6.5 inch, 3840 x 1644 display, the Xperia 5 has a smaller 6.1 inch, 2520 x 1080 pixel OLED display.

It’s not much smaller. But like Sony’s “compact” smartphones of years gone by, it basically offers similar experience to the company’s latest flagship, but in a package that takes up a bit less space.

Sony hasn’t announced pricing yet, but I expect the Sony Xperia 5 will also be little more affordable than its big sibling when it goes on sale in Europe this October, thanks to the smaller, lower-resolution display.

The Xperia 5 features a 3,140 mAh battery, an IP65/68 rating for protection from water and dust, an 8MP front-facing camera, and three rear cameras with 16mm, 26mm, and 52mm focal lengths for standard shots, wide-angle shots, and 2X telephoto zoom.

Other features include a microSD card reader, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4G LTE Cat19 support, Dolby Atmos audio, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Sony says the phone is designed to fit perfectly in the palm of your hand, but as you’d probably guess from the screen size, it’s only a little smaller Xperia 1:

Xperia 5 dimensions : 158mm x 68mm x 8.2mm & 164 grams

: 158mm x 68mm x 8.2mm & 164 grams Xperia 1 dimensions: 167mm x 72mm x 8.2mm & 178 grams

That might be enough of a difference to matter to some folks. But I suspect a lower price tag could be a bigger selling point for others.

