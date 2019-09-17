Sm@rtDock 15 Touch is a mobile display + keyboard for your smartphone

Companies have been offering laptop docks for smartphones for a few years, with varying levels of success. Typically the idea is to let you connect something that looks like a notebook to your smartphone so you can use a keyboard, touchpad, and large display.

The Sm@rtDock 15 Touch is something a little different.

Instead of a laptop-lookalike, this is a 15.6 inch portable touchscreen display plus a wireless foldable keyboard with a touchpad on the side. In other words, instead of turning your phone into a laptop, it’s a system that kinda/sorta turns it into a 2-in-1 tablet similar to a Microsoft Surface + keyboard… if the keyboard were wireless and the tablet section wasn’t tethered to a phone.

The Sm@rtDock 15 Touch is ostensibly available for purchase from LosingtheWires, but the company doesn’t mention the price on its website — you need to use a contact form to get an estimate.

One thing to keep in mind is that the system features a UK keyboard and a UK charger, so you may need to swap out some parts to use the setup in other parts of the world.

For a display, the system uses a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel portable monitor with support for 10-point capacitive touch input. It connects to your phone via a USB-C cable, and LosingtheWires says it’s compatible with recent Samsung smartphones that feature the company’s DeX software as well as other phones with support for video output via USB-C.

There’s also a mini HDMI input that you can use to connect the screen to a laptop or other device if you just want to use it as a secondary display. And the display also has a micro USB port for connecting additional peripherals.

The keyboard is a foldable Bluetooth keyboard that should theoretically work with most mobile devices.

According to LosingTheWires, the system measures about 14″ x 8.8″ x 0.4″, weighs about 2 pounds, and gets around 4-7 hours of battery life.

via CNX Software