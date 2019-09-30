Shuttle XPC nano NC10U is a 5.6-inch square desktop with Intel Whiskey Lake

Small form-factor PC maker Shuttle’s latest mini desktop sports a 15 watt Intel Whiskey Lake-U processor, Gigabit Ethernet, and DisplayPort and HDMI 2.0a ports with support for 4K video playback.

Shuttle calls the XPC nano NC10U a palm-sized computer, but that’s a little disingenuous since, at about 5.6″ x 5.6″ x 1.7″ it’s actually a little larger than a typical Intel NUC (4.5″ x 4.4″ x 2″).

By traditional desktop computer standards though, this thing is pretty tiny.

Shuttle offers the system with Intel Celeron, Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 Whiskey Lake processor options.

In addition to the video out ports, the Shuttle XPC nano NC10U features USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A and Type-C ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an RS-232 port, and a headset jack and SD card reader.

The system supports up to 32GB of DDR-2133/2400 memory and features room for a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive as well as M.2 2280 slot that supports PCIe NVMe storage.

While Shuttle’s small computers are often aimed at commercial customers, the company says this model is “perfect for a variety of applications including home, office, and digital signage” — assuming you don’t need gigabit WiFi. The system comes with only an 802.11b/g/n WiFi module, although I’m pretty sure it’s user replaceable/upgradeable.

If you were hoping for a fanless solution though, this isn’t it — the computer features a “heat-pip cooling system with smart fan design” for low noise. But it doesn’t run silently.

