Samsung launches Galaxy A70s with 64MP camera (in India)

Samsung may not be the first to market with a smartphone sporting a 64MP camera, but the new Samsung Galaxy A70s certainly doesn’t have a lot of competition in the space.

The company is launching the mid-range smartphone first in India, where it will sell for about $410 and up before bringing the Galaxy A70s to other markets.

The phone’s primary camera features a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 Bright sensor, which can capture high-resolution images or use quad-pixel technology to capture more light and save a 16MP image.

But it’s actually just one of four cameras on this phone — there are three on the back and one on the front:

  • 64MP primary
  • 8MP ultra-wide (123-degrees)
  • 5MP depth-sensing
  • 32MP front camera

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and features a 6.7 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch for the camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It has a 4,500 mAh battery and support for 25 watt fast charging.

Samsung has priced a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at ₹28,999, or about $410, while an 8GB/128GB model sells for ₹30,999 ($440).

The phone also has a microSD card reader, USB-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack.

via xda-developers, BGR, and Gizmo China

 

BoloMKXXVIII
Guest
BoloMKXXVIII

While a bit slower (but still not slow) it sounds more like a phone I would want to own than their flagship. Now if only they would sign up for Android One…

9 hours ago