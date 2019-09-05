Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro is a rugged, pen-enabled Android tablet

Samsung is one of a handful of companies that continues to crank out premium consumer tablets… but the new Galaxy Tab Active Pro is arguably something a little different.

While it could certainly be used as a consumer device, the tablet’s rugged case, physical buttons, and support for glove touch makes it clear that this is a tablet designed for use by folks who work outdoors.

With a 10.1 inch display, the Galaxy Tab Active Pro is a larger alternative to the 8 inch Galaxy Tab Active2 which has been available for a few years.

The new tablet has an IP68 waterproofing rating and it’s MIL-STD-810G tested for ruggedness. There’s a Samsung S-Pen that slides into a slot in the side of the case when you’re not using it. And the tablet supports Samsung’s DeX software, which means you can use it as a standalone device or in conjunction with a keyboard and/or mouse.

Samsung’s press release doesn’t list the Galaxy Tab Active Pro’s specs, but SamMobile and TabletMonkeys report it’s likely to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a microSD card reader, a 7600 mAh battery, and a 1920 x 1200 pixel display.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro goes on sale in Germany starting October 1st, with a WiFi-only model selling for 599€ and a 4G LTE version going for 679€.