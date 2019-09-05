Samsung Galaxy Fold is available in Korea, coming soon to the West

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was supposed to ship in April, but Samsung delayed the launch after several journalists reported that the company’s first phone with a foldable display had a habit of breaking.

Now the company is launching the Galaxy Fold for real. It goes on sale in South Korea September 6th, and it’s set to launch in the US, UK, France, Germany, and Singapore soon.

Samsung says it’s made several improvements which should help prevent damage to the screen… which is probably welcome news to folks willing to shell out nearly $2,000 for this smartphone/tablet hybrid.

The Galaxy Fold feature a 7.3 inch, 2152 x 1536 pixel AMOLED display with a 4.2:3 aspect ratio when unfolded for use as a tablet. Fold the phone in half and you can use a smaller 4.6 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel AMOLED display (surrounded by huge bezels) instead.

While the foldable display is the smartphone’s most unusual feature, the rest of the Galaxy Fold’s specs make it clear that this is a premium device… albeit one that would probably sell for closer to $1,000 if it had a more boring design:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor

12GB RAM

512GB UFS 3.0 storage

16MP ultra-wide + 12MP wide-angle + 12MP 2x telephoto cameras

10MP front-facing cover camera

10MP + 8MP front-facing cameras (unfolded)

802.11ax WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4G LTE Cat18

4.380 mAh battery

Fast charging (wired and wireless)

Wireless PowerShare

There’s also optional support ofr a 5G LTE model in select regions

Samsung says it’s reinforced the phone’s design, added protective caps to the spots to the ends of the hinge, where the screen folds, and tucked the protective layer of plastic on the screen under the bezel so that it doesn’t look like a removable screen protector (one of the issues that caused early review units to break).