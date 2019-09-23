Samsung Galaxy Fold coming to America September 27th

The Samsung Galaxy Fold launched in South Korea a few weeks ago. This Friday you’ll be able to pick one up in the United States.

As expected, it won’t be cheap: the phone will be available from retailers including Samsung, Best Buy and AT&T for $1980.

Samsung’s first smartphone with a foldable display can be used with one hand when it’s folded up and you’re looking at the secondary screen on the outside. Or you can unfold the phone to reveal a larger 7.3 inch display on the inside for a tablet-like experience.

It was originally scheduled to launch in April, but Samsung delayed the Galaxy Fold’s release after early reviews notes that the screen was easy to damage. The company shored up protections… and added some warnings — the phone is still pretty fragile for a $1980 device that’s meant to be carried around in a pocket or handbag.

But that didn’t stop the first batch of 4,000 units from selling out quickly in South Korea.

In some ways the Galaxy Fold seems like a device from the future: it’s a phone! It’s a tablet! It’s tiny! It has a big screen!

In other ways, it seems like a prototype: Samsung says not to press the screen too hard or you might break it!

But early adopters willing to take the risks do get some pretty impressive hardware. The Galaxy Fold has a 7.3 inch, 2152 x 1546 pixel AMOLED internal display., a 4.6 inch, 1680 x 720 pixel Super AMOLED external display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a 4,380 mAh battery, and six cameras:

12MP telephoto (rear)

12MP wide-angle (rear)

16MP ultra-wide angle (rear)

10MP selfie (front, closed)

10MP selfie (front, opened)

8MP RGB depth-sensing (front, opened)

The Galaxy Fold weighs 9.6 ounces and measures 6.33″ x 4.63″ x 0.27″ when unfolded.

press release