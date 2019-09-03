Samsung Galaxy A90 5G smartphone brings premium features to the A series

Samsung’s Galaxy A90 5G is a smartphone with a a big display, a big battery, a fast processor, plenty of memory and storage, three rear cameras, and a high-resolution front-facing camera. As the name suggests, it also supports 5G wireless.
In other words, you’d be mistaken for thinking it was a new flagship phone. But Samsung’s Galaxy A series phones sit beneath the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note models in the company’s hierarchy.
So despite generally impressive specs, the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G will likely be priced a bit lower than a Galaxy S10 when it goes on sale in South Korea September 4th before launching in the rest of the world. Samsung has yet to announce pricing and global availability details.
The phone’s spec sheet includes:
- 6.7 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with Infinity-U camera notch
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor
- 6GB or 8GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- microSD card reader (6GB model only, support for cards up to 512GB)
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 25W fast charging
- In-display fingerprint reader
- Face recognition
The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G features a 32MP front-facing camera, plus three rear cameras:
- 48MP primary camera
- 8MP ultra-wide camera (123 degrees)
- 5MP depth-sensing camera
Not only is this the first Galaxy A series smartphone with 5G support, but it’s also the first to support Samsung’s DeX platform, which allows you to connect an external display, mouse, and keyboard to get a desktop-like environment.
The smartphone will be available in black and white color options.
“2400 x 1600 pixel AMOLED display” – Sure not.
Anyway. This is more likely to be less popular than the S series, meaning less activity in custom ROM development. So why wouldn’t you just buy yesteryear’s flagships for like half the price?
Whoops, that should have read 2400 x 1080. I’ve updated the article.