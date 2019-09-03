Samsung Galaxy A90 5G smartphone brings premium features to the A series

Samsung’s Galaxy A90 5G is a smartphone with a a big display, a big battery, a fast processor, plenty of memory and storage, three rear cameras, and a high-resolution front-facing camera. As the name suggests, it also supports 5G wireless.

In other words, you’d be mistaken for thinking it was a new flagship phone. But Samsung’s Galaxy A series phones sit beneath the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note models in the company’s hierarchy.

So despite generally impressive specs, the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G will likely be priced a bit lower than a Galaxy S10 when it goes on sale in South Korea September 4th before launching in the rest of the world. Samsung has yet to announce pricing and global availability details.

The phone’s spec sheet includes:

6.7 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with Infinity-U camera notch

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor

6GB or 8GB RAM

128GB storage

microSD card reader (6GB model only, support for cards up to 512GB)

4,500 mAh battery

25W fast charging

In-display fingerprint reader

Face recognition

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G features a 32MP front-facing camera, plus three rear cameras:

48MP primary camera

8MP ultra-wide camera (123 degrees)

5MP depth-sensing camera

Not only is this the first Galaxy A series smartphone with 5G support, but it’s also the first to support Samsung’s DeX platform, which allows you to connect an external display, mouse, and keyboard to get a desktop-like environment.

The smartphone will be available in black and white color options.

