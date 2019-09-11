Pixel 4XL Leak Brings Hands-on Videos Hot on the Heels of iPhone 11 Launch

You’re no doubt well aware that Apple revealed the iPhone 11 yesterday. Today, in what is surely a complete coincidence, a pair of fresh, fairly in-depth Pixel 4XL videos have appeared on YouTube.

These come hot on the heels of numerous other leaks: hands-on photos, hands-on videos, FCC filings, a now-deleted promo video, and even a leaked Pixel theming app.

One of the two new videos was posted by AhnEm TV from Vietnam. Those of you keeping score will remember that Google announced back in August that Pixel production was being moved to Vietnam.



The presenter offers a fairly thorough look at both the hardware and software. Just before the 4 minute mark he reveals the smooth display setting — a feature which will reportedly allow the Pixel 4 and 4XL to dynamically adjust the screen’s refresh rate from 60Hz to 90Hz. There’s also an “Ambient EQ” feature that will automatically tune the display based on ambient light levels.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CPU-Z information at 4:45 shows that the Pixel 4XL will likely feature a 6.23-inch display (close enough to the rumored 6.3 inches) with a native resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels. That works out to a pixel density of 539ppi (the iPhone Pro Max’s Super Retina XDR display packs (456ppi). The app also reports an octa-core Qualcomm processor that can hit 2.84GHz and throttle back to 825MHz to save power.

The other video comes from Rabbit TV in Thailand which is just a hop, skip and a jump away. It doesn’t provide the same kind of deep dive, at least not from what you can see. There are plenty of nice views of the front and back of all three colors (black, white, and coral), but you won’t see much in terms of the software.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There are, however, some interesting comparison photos near the end of the video, like this one that shows off the Pixel 4XL’s night photography chops:

As if two hands-on videos weren’t enough, Evan Blass managed to get his mitts on a screenshot that appears to reveal the date of the Pixel 4 launch event: 10am PT on October 15th.