Peakago promises to deliver a 7 inch convertible laptop for $300

First there was the GPD Pocket. Then came the One Mix Yoga. And then the floodgates seemed to open, with companies including Topjoy and Chuwi entering the emerging mini laptop space.
Now a new model called the Peakago promises to be one of the most affordable models to date.
It’s said to be a tiny laptop with a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, Windows 10 S software, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. And it’s expected to sell for around $300… although it’s unclear if that’s the retail price of a promotional price — the Peakago isn’t available for purchase yet, but the company’s website promises a 40-percent discount for folks who sign up for notifications.
The next step will be an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign sometime in the not-too-distant future.
On paper, the Peakago looks like an interesting addition to the mini-laptop space for folks who want a small screen and a relatively low price tag.
But its Achilles heel is likely to be the processor. The Peakago is powered by an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 Cherry Trail chip, which is the same processor that underwhelmed me when I was testing the original One Mix Yoga.
A newer processor like an Intel Celeron N4100 Gemini Lake chip would probably make this little convertible laptop a bit more attractive.
other key specs include a micro HDMI port, USB Type-C port, USB 3.0 port, headphone jack, and microSD card reader. The little computer has a front-facing VGA camera, 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0, and a 4,500 mAh battery.
It measures 7.1″ x 4.5″ x 0.8″ and weighs about 1.5 pounds.
According to the Peakago website, the company behind this little computer is an OEM/ODM factory that’s already produced an initial batch, but which will be turning to crowdfunding after a collaboration with a contract manufacturer was cancelled.
As with any crowdfunded project, it’s probably best to approach the upcoming Peakago campaign with a grain of salt. We’ve seen some scammy-looking mini-laptop campaigns in the past. But there’s nothing in the description of the Peakago that looks implausible to me… even if the device looks like a pretty blatant knockoff of existing devices like the GPD Pocket and One Mix Yoga.
The x5-Z8350 only technically supports 2GB or RAM?
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/93361/intel-atom-x5-z8350-processor-2m-cache-up-to-1-92-ghz.html
Intel has a number of devices that small PC makers exceed the stated limits of. Here is Chuwi with a 4GB ram tablet using this processor.
https://www.notebookcheck.net/Chuwi-Hi10-Air-Atom-x5-Z8350-4-GB-RAM-64-GB-eMMC-Convertible-Review.419728.0.html
I have an Atom x5 windows tablet. Don’t do it. I am pretty forgiving of low cost tech and adjust my expectations but this processor cannot handle windows 10, it is incredibly frustrating. Buy a iPad mini 5 and a cheap keyboard case instead, ipadOS should be enough to do the basics and will be incredibly fast and fluid.
Well, I guess mileage will vary. I have an Atom x5-Z8300 Windows laptop (an 11.6″ Voyo A1 Plus Ultimate WiFi Version Ultrabook w/ 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC) – and it’s had no problems at all running Windows 10… and the 33 other reviews on Gearbest where I bought it all give it 5-star reviews – not to mention the couple online reviews I read before purchasing it. Disk access is a bit slow, of course – but that’s the eMMC, not the CPU. Are you comparing apples and apples here? If your x5 tablet has only 2GB RAM and/or 32GB eMMC as some of the really cheap Windows 10 tablets that came out some years ago, that’s NOT the same machine as the Voyo and especially not the above with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. When it comes to the CPU in these things, I don’t get too hung… Read more »
I agree. I have an Windows 10 tablet with an x7 Atom. Way too slow. Takes long to load slightly heavy webpages. Forget trying to load multiple pages simultaneously.
Chances are this will be another crowdfunding project, and it will probably be with Indiegogo. Really wish manufacturers like Dell, HP, Asus or Razer will make one for this market/segment
That processor is old, there are lot of old tablets/laptop from those manufactures like Dell venue 8 pro, HP pavilion x2, Asus transformer book series etc.
I mainly use my One Mix 2S Yoga, but I still use the original One Mix Yoga to take notes. $300 seems like a fair price.
The 10″ Asus C101PA runs between $250-300 USD, is a convertible, and can run Android and Linux apps. Weighs in at 2lbs. Anything smaller has to beat on price and weight, IMO. We need the MobilePro 790 back again. That is where this market is headed. Still pretty sure that ChromeOS is the OS of choice and not Windows.
All these 7″ devices.. Where are the sub 5″?
The GPD win 2 is too large, and the GPD win 1 is also on the big side.. We need a truly pocketale computer! 🙂
I would happily pay for something akin the F(x)tec Pro, with Windows 10 – and especially if it have an x86 processor, even thou it will be a little thicker.
If it was possible to make an adequate (battery life, performance and cooling) Windows 10/Linux desktop device with a QWERTY slider form factor including a mouse pointer, then I’d definitely get it if it was made. Although, I’m not sure it’d be possible today.
Look at the Fujitsu F-07C. Some simple designchanges, newer hardware, and a bigger battery, and were already there.
Pocketable is hard when one wants something with a usable keyboard. They need something more foldable or one has to sacrifice vertical height (such as the Sony Viao P series).
A coders’ paradise, they say — running win10S.