Oppo unveils 65 watt SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging tech

Chinese phone maker Oppo is introducing three new fast charging technologies it plans to use in upcoming smartphones.

VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 supports 30 watt fast charging. 30W Wireless VOOC Flash Charge is a pretty self-explanatory term. And then there’s 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charge 2.0, which is the company’s fastest wired charging technology to date.

Oppo says the upcoming Reno Ace smartphone will be the first to ship with SuperVOOC 2.0, and it’ll let you fully charge the phone’s 4,000 mAh battery by plugging it in for just 30 minutes.

Admittedly, that’s not the fastest fast charging tech around. Xiaomi says its 100 watt system can charge a 4,000 mAh battery in 17 minutes, and Vivo has a 120 watt fast charger that can do it in 13.

The new 30 watt wireless fast charging tech is a little more competitive — Xiaomi just introduced its own 30W wireless charger earlier this month. Oppo says it takes 80 minutes to fully charge a 4,000 mAh battery using its new wireless charger — and the system is backward-compatible with any Qi-compatible devices so you can also charge phones that only support 5 watt or 10 watt charging.