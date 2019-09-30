One Mix 3 Pro is the first mini-laptop with a 10th-gen Intel “Comet Lake” processor

The upcoming One Mix 3 Pro is a convertible laptop with an 8.4 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, a backlit keyboard, and support for a pressure-sensitive pen.
It’s also the first computer of its size to sport a 10th-gen Intel Core “Comet Lake” processor.
The One Mix 3 Pro features an Intel Core i5-10210Y quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe storage. One Netbook plans to begin selling the little laptop in China on October 7th, although it’ll probably be available through international resellers shortly after that.
As the name suggests, the One Mix 3 Pro has the same basic design as the One Mix 3 mini-laptop I reviewed earlier this year.
That means you still get a compact notebook that measures about 8″ x 5.1″ x 0.6″ and weighs about 1.5 pounds. You still get an 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display and support for an optional pen with 4096 degrees of pressure sensitivity. And you still get a optical touch sensor in lieu of a touchpad, a fingerprint scanner, and a decent selection of ports including micro HDMI, USB 3.0 Type-A, USB-C, headset, and microSD card reader.
So really the one thing that’s changed is the processor. And the name, I guess.
Instead of 8th-gen Intel Core “Amber Lake” processors, the One Mix 3 Pro packs a 10th-gen Intel Core “Comet Lake” chip.
That’s still a low-power, 7 watt processor. But the new chip is a quad-core processor, which means it has twice the CPU cores which could lead to improved performance for multithreaded applications.
That said, this particularly processor has the same Intel HD 615 graphics technology as its predecessor, so don’t expect a huge improvement in gaming or image & video performance. You’d need a 10th-gen Intel Core “Ice Lake” chip for that — but those processors seem to be a bit harder to come by at the moment.
For the sake of comparison, here’s a quick overview of some of the key features of the chips One Netbook offers in the One Mix 3/One Mix 3 Pro:
|CPU
|Cores/Threads
|Base/Turbo speed
|Cache
|GPU
|Core i5-10210Y
|4/8
|1.0 GHz / 4.0 GHz
|6MB
|Intel HD 615 (300MHz – 1.05 GHz)
|Core i7-8500Y
|2/4
|1.5 GHz / 4.2 GHz
|4MB
|Intel HD 615 (300MHz – 1.05 GHz)
|Core m3-8100Y
|2/4
|1.1 GHz / 3.4 GHz
|8MB
|Intel HD 615 (300MHz – 900 MHz)
One Netbook hasn’t announced a price for the One Mix 3 Pro yet… but I’m guessing more than the One Mix 3, which currently sells for around $740 and up.
I feel like these mini laptop makers have abandoned the entry-level pricepoint too quickly.
I’m still waiting for something with a low end CPU, a free M.2 NVMe slot, and a 1920×1080 screen. The GPD Pocket 2 with the Celeron 3965Y was the closest thing I’ve seen, but they got incredibly expensive post-crowdfunding.
The One Mix 1s is One Netbook’s recent low end model.
Indeed, if I wanted a full fledged Notebook, I would take one of the many available Subnotebooks, But a mini version like this competes directly with Android tablets. Of course they do not run Windows, but they can do most of the tasks I would put a notebook into my bag. And they are considerably cheaper than $ 740 or even more.
The new 3 Pro should be quite a performer as my recently acquired 3S Platinum performs very well.
Even my normal 3, the silver one, is not bad when it comes to performance. I am quite happy with my copy. Required only small fixes for Ubuntu (restart i2c_hid module if you have touchscreen problems, some rotation issues) and I even managed to get Bliss OS (Android x86) to work quite well on it (the same issue with i2c_hid and modprobe goodix is required after start in su terminal to load the touchscreen driver). Using it currently for writing and simple photo management and editing (gimp, darktable) while travelling. In Ubuntu I use Gnome extension to manage the CPU power and it can get to 8 hours on battery.
As these prices increase, I start expecting more. Some questions about One Netbook and their devices:
1. Do they have almost non-existent post-sales support like other mini notebook OEMs?
2. How’s quality control of these devices? Question 1 wouldn’t be to big of a topic if failure rates are very low. At least one OEM has battery problems on almost every model/generation they’ve produced.
3. Why don’t they use a physical trackpoint between the “b” and “h” keys instead of the horrible optical thumb pad?
I really hope these mini notebooks (not netbooks) really are making a comeback and more well-known brands (at least more known to me) enter the market.
1. Yep.
2. The review units I’ve tested have been pretty solid (although they run hot), but I typically only test them for about a month so I can’t comment on long-term usage.
3. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I received one One Mix 3s (ordered from Geekbuying) one week ago. The unit – even if it looks as new) – came with two Users already set. asks for password – and the message “Your account has been disabled. Please see your system administrator”. I managed to bypass that using Safe Mode, to have the surprise that the Windows copy is non-licensed (no activation). Also, no image disk (to re-install Windowws). The “Download” section from the 1netbook web-page is not working too – so no drivers available (if you try to install a fresh copy of Windows, which I bought).
And NO answer from support from 1 Netbook till now (I sent two e-mails and one message from their wweb-page)…
Sounds like with the high prices of these small notebooks and bad post-sales support trying to resolve likely QA/QC issues (or even fundamental design problems), it’s just not worth the risk for me to get any of these devices.
I also hope that the major PC OEMs re-enter this PC category. Even if their direct support isn’t much better, at least their many local distributors can handle immediate quality issues with returns/replacements.
About the OEM with battery problems for every model, it’s GPD. I have a MicroPC and the battery completely died. GPD has not responded for weeks now.
The Win 1/2 and Pocket 1/2 also have battery issues. I’m guessing the P2 Max will too.
There’s still no reason to get anything more than the m3 model, IMO. You probably won’t see a huge jump in performance day-to-day from the higher spec CPUs, not in this form factor anyway, and you’re not getting any real bump on the GPU side. If the Pro came with Thunderbolt, it might be worth considering, but you might as well wait for Ice Lake for now.
@Brad, to continue on this: https://liliputing.com/2019/07/tale-of-two-ultralight-laptop-styles-acer-swift-7-vs-the-mini-laptops-of-2019.html#comment-1133701, the last time you actually reviewed mini laptops. Watching your video what I was not able to assess the main question: why would I want to buy any of those mini laptops, a modern netbook if you will with much better specs than the old ones but still this questionable form factor, but not something else for the same price? Such as a normal size laptop or a tablet. So yeah, that’s still my main question with these types of machines.
As someone who reviews electronics, you might me interested in Louis’s approach for a different kind of review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=boHt6ZU-fwU. Maybe you can implement his approach for the kinds of gadgets you review as well.