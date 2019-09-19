Nokia 7.2 coming Sept 30 for $349 (triple-cameras, 128GB of storage)

The Nokia 7.2 is a mid-range smartphone with the kind of specs that might have been reserved for high-end models a few years ago.

It has three rear cameras, including a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP depth-sensing camera. The phone has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. But unlike many modern flagships, it also has a microSDXC card reader and a headphone jack.

First announced earlier this month, the Nokia 7.2 is up for pre-order for $349 and it’s expected to be available starting September 30th.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snpadragon 660 processor and features a 6.3 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel LCD display.

It has a USB 2.0 Type-C port, 3500 mAh battery, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE Cat 6 and NFC support.

There’s a 20MP selfie camera in a small waterdrop-style notch in the display, and a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, below the cameras.

The Nokia 7.2 is an Android One smartphone that will receive at least two years worth of major operating system updates and at least three years of monthly security updates. It’s shipping with Android 9 Pie, but HMD plans to update to Android 10 in the future.