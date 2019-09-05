Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are mid-range phones with triple-cameras, HDR displays

HMD is updating its line of mid-range phones with two new models sporting features that used to be flagship territory.

The Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 are both phones with 6.3 inch FHD+ displays that support HDR10, slim bezels, and a waterdrop-style notch for a selfie camera. And both have triple cameras and fingerprint sensors on the back.

But the Nokia 7.2 has a faster processor, support for more memory, and a more impressive camera system.

The Nokia 7.2 is set to go on sale in Europe later this month for €300 and up, and it’s expected to have a starting price of $349 when it comes to the United States. The Nokia 6.2 should hit the streets in October for €200 and up. There’s no word on the US pricing for that model yet.

Both smartphones feature Android One software, which means they’ll run near-stock Android and receive major OS updates for at least two years and monthly security updates for at least three.

Here are some key specs for each mode:

Nokia 7.2

6.3 inch FHD+ display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor

4GB or 6GB RAM

64GB or 128GB storage

microSD card reader (up to 512GB)

48MP primary camera w/Zeiss Optics + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth

20MP quad-pixel front camera

3,500 mAh battery

USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Cat 6

NFC

Nokia 6.2