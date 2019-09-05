Liliputing

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are mid-range phones with triple-cameras, HDR displays

2 Comments

HMD is updating its line of mid-range phones with two new models sporting features that used to be flagship territory.

The Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 are both phones with 6.3 inch FHD+ displays that support HDR10, slim bezels, and a waterdrop-style notch for a selfie camera. And both have triple cameras and fingerprint sensors on the back.

But the Nokia 7.2 has a faster processor, support for more memory, and a more impressive camera system.

The Nokia 7.2 is set to go on sale in Europe later this month for €300 and up, and it’s expected to have a starting price of $349 when it comes to the United States. The Nokia 6.2 should hit the streets in October for €200 and up. There’s no word on the US pricing for that model yet.

Both smartphones feature Android One software, which means they’ll run near-stock Android and receive major OS updates for at least two years and monthly security updates for at least three.

Here are some key specs for each mode:

Nokia 7.2

  • 6.3 inch FHD+ display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor
  • 4GB or 6GB RAM
  • 64GB or 128GB storage
  • microSD card reader (up to 512GB)
  • 48MP primary camera w/Zeiss Optics + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth
  • 20MP quad-pixel front camera
  • 3,500 mAh battery
  • USB 2.0 Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • 802.11ac WiFi
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • LTE Cat 6
  • NFC

Nokia 6.2

  • 6.3 inch FHD+ display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor
  • 3GB or 4GB RAM
  • 32GB/64GB/128GB storage options
  • microSD card reader (up to 512GB)
  • 16MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth
  • 8MP front camera
  • 3,500 mAh battery
  • USB 2.0 Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • 802.11ac WiFi
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • LTE Cat 4
  • NFC

2
I love my Nokia 6.1 (4GB version). I plan on using it for a couple more years. If it were to get broken for some reason it would be a difficult choice to go with the 6.2 or the 7.2 The 600 series processors have been plenty fast for me but I do want at least 4GB of RAM.

While I loved my Nokia 6.1 to start, the battery life in mine has really taken a nosedive over time. That, and the whole sending personal info to China thing that happened to some Nokia phones a little while back, has me cautious of going back to HMD/Nokia.

But those are honestly the only complaints I ever had with the phone. There’s a lot they did right.

32 seconds ago