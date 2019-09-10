Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro is game console-in a controller (also usable as just a controller)

The folks at SNK tried to cash in on the retro gaming console craze last year with the launch of the Neo Geo Mini, an oddly-shaped portable device that looked like a tiny arcade cabinet.

Now the company is trying something a little different.

The upcoming Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro is basically a game controller that you can plug into a TV to play 20 pre-installed Neo Geo games.

Or… you can just use it as a joystick if you want a retro-style game controller for use with your PC or other devices (including a Neo Geo Mini).

The controller features eight buttons on the face, plus Turbo, Option, Select, Start, and other buttons on the side.

Other features include an HDMI port, USB port, power input port, and headphone jack. And there are also inputs for Neo Geo Mini game controllers — because when you’re using this joystick as a game console, you have the option of plugging in two other joysticks for multiplayer games.

SNK hasn’t announced pricing or a launch date yet, but the company says the Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro will be available world-wide.