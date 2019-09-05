Motorola One Zoom is a $450 quad-camera smartphone (including 3X optical zoom)

As expected, Motorola’s newest smartphone is a mid-range model with an emphasis on photography.

The Motorola One Zoom features a 6.4 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, and 128GB of storage.

It also has a 25MP front-facing camera and four rear cameras including one with a 3x telephoto lens.

The Motorola One Zoom is available in the US from Motorola.com for $450, and it launches in Europe tomorrow for €429. It’s also available in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

The triple camera system is the phone’s most distinctive characteristic, so let’s zoom in on those cameras:

48MP primary camera with quad-pixel support (for brighter 12MP images)

16MP wide-angle camera (117 degrees)

8MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom

5MP depth-sensor

Among other things, Motorola says the phone supports “Night Vision” photos, portrait lighting effects and slow motion and timelapse video recording.

Interestingly the front camera supports 4K30 video recording, while the rear camera tops out at 1080p30.

Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, 3 microphones, and a mono speaker, a 4,000 mAh battery, and an 18 watt fast charger. The Motorola One Zoom has an in-display fingerprint sensor and support for face unlock, and the smartphone supports NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and 802.11ac WiFi.

press release