Minix unveils a fanless mini PC with Intel Gemini Lake

The upcoming Minix NEO G41V-4 is a small, fanless computer with an Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core Gemini Lake processor and a series of holes on top of the case to provide adequate ventilation for this passively cooled computer with no moving parts.

Notebook Italia got a chance to go hands-on with the new computer recently when it was on display at the IFA show in Berlin.

While the 6-watt, 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4100 processor isn’t exactly a speed demon, it can support burst speeds up to 2.4 GHz and it features Intel UHD 600 graphics with support for 4K video playback at up to 60 Hz.

That makes this little computer an option for folks looking for digital signage or home theater solutions that can run 24/7.

Other features include 4GB of DDR4-2400 RAM (soldered the motherboard and not upgradeable), 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, and an M.2 2280 SATA III slot for an optional SSD. There’s even an access door for the SSD slot on the bottom of the case, so you don’t have to completely disassembled the computer to upgrade the storage.

The NEO G41V-4 supports 802.11ac WiFI, Bluetooth 4.2, and has Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0a, VGA, DisplayPort, audio, and microSD card ports, as well as two USB 3.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports.

It’s expected to sell for about $270 when the little computer goes on sale in November.

If you’re looking for something with a little more power, Minix also unveiled the Neo G50C-4 mini PC at IFA. That model isn’t fanless, but it packs a more powerful 10-watt Intel Pentium Silver J50005 processor with Intel UHD 605 graphics. The RAM is upgradeable. And the starting price is just $299.

The Minix Neo G50C-4 is scheduled to hit the streets in the fourth quarter of 2019.

via Notebook Italia and FanlessTech