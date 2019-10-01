Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, and ARM-based Surface leaked

Microsoft is holding an event on October 2nd, where the company is expected to unveil its next-gen Surface lineup. And if a series of images posted to Twitter by Evan Blass (@evleaks) is anything to go by, it looks like Microsoft is going all-in on USB-C ports this year.

It also looks like we’re getting some brand new devices and not just updates to existing products.

Blass hasn’t shared detailed specs, but there are a few things we can learn from the images and names used in the tweets.

Here’s a run-down of what to expect:

Surface Pro 7 tablet (USB-C, USB-A, and an SD card reader)

(USB-C, USB-A, and an SD card reader) Surface Laptop 3 13″ (no more fabric covering the keyboard)

(no more fabric covering the keyboard) Surface Laptop 3 15″ (This is a new display size, but the keyboard seems to be the same)

(This is a new display size, but the keyboard seems to be the same) Surface tablet with ARM processor (It looks really thin and has at least two USB-C ports)

(It looks really thin and has at least two USB-C ports) Dual-screen Surface (there are no images and no additional details)

We should learn more about processors, prices, and release dates on Wednesday. Until now, let’s have a look at some pictures.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface with ARM

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13″

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15″