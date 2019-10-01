Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, and ARM-based Surface leaked

Microsoft is holding an event on October 2nd, where the company is expected to unveil its next-gen Surface lineup. And if a series of images posted to Twitter by Evan Blass (@evleaks) is anything to go by, it looks like Microsoft is going all-in on USB-C ports this year.
It also looks like we’re getting some brand new devices and not just updates to existing products.
Blass hasn’t shared detailed specs, but there are a few things we can learn from the images and names used in the tweets.
Here’s a run-down of what to expect:
- Surface Pro 7 tablet (USB-C, USB-A, and an SD card reader)
- Surface Laptop 3 13″ (no more fabric covering the keyboard)
- Surface Laptop 3 15″ (This is a new display size, but the keyboard seems to be the same)
- Surface tablet with ARM processor (It looks really thin and has at least two USB-C ports)
- Dual-screen Surface (there are no images and no additional details)
We should learn more about processors, prices, and release dates on Wednesday. Until now, let’s have a look at some pictures.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Microsoft Surface with ARM
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13″
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15″
Any info on the physical size of the Surface with ARM? Will it be the replacement for the Surface Go? I currently have the Surface Go LTE + keyboard for almost a year now and it’s been great as a highly portable PC. I really hope MS continues the small Surface + LTE device line.
If the Surface with ARM does replace the Go, I’m not sure it’d be an upgrade though from a performance point-of-view. I guess battery life might be longer.
As a Surface Go LTE owner as well, I’m eyeing what the details of the Surface with ARM will be.
As a fan of highly portable PCs, I hope MS doesn’t disappoint with the new ARM Surface.
I’m eagerly waiting for more information on the ARM Surface. I’m hoping it’s not an 11″+ screened device. I was considering getting the Surface Go with built-in LTE but if this new ARM device is as small or smaller (the bezels are smaller), performs well and has longer battery life, then I’d get it instead.
That ARM surface looks really sleek. Im interested
That’s not an SD card reader as far as I can tell. It is Surface Connect.
Yeah, they look like the same Surface Connect port as on my Surface Go LTE. If so, I’m glad MS is keeping it. I really like the whole magnetic attachment feature when charging. I also charge via the USB Type-C port when I only have a phone charger. Glad to have both charging options.
At least for the Surface Pro 7 image, the port under the stand is likely a micro-SD card reader. That’s where it is on my Surface Go LTE. That’s probably what Brad is looking when he says the Pro 7 has one.
Are we finally seeing a small form factor ARM Windows device? Getting excited. I hope it’s not a let down and MS abandons small Surface devices. Since it’s likely using that one announced Qualcomm SoC, I’m sure it’ll have builtin LTE.
The main question is if battery replacement still going to cost $450 for the next generation standard, run-of-the-mill Surface Pro and Surface Laptop?
How much will service cost? – https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4023527/surface-how-to-get-service-for-surface
I understand people may buy these devices for the first time because they find them cool and sexy. But for the second time? After they’ve found out they are pretty much unservicable for no good reason?
https://www.extremetech.com/extreme/237803-microsoft-breaks-its-word-to-surface-pro-3-buyers-wont-repair-defective-batteries-at-previously-promised-price
Definitely interested in what the ARM based Surface offers.
Hoping the Surface with ARM has the same size screen as my Go but smaller bezels (ie. smaller device overall).