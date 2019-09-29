MAG1 mini-laptop with 8.9 inch display up for pre-order for $630

The MAG1 is a tiny laptop computer with an 8.9 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display, a backlit keyboard, and an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor.
First launched in China a few weeks ago, the laptop is now up for pre-order worldwide from GeekBuying, which is selling the MAG1 for $630 and up.
There are two prices/configurations available during the pre-order period, which is set to end October 9th:
On paper, the MAG1 looks a lot like the GPD P2 Max. Both are compact laptop computers with 8.9 inch touchscreen displays. And unlike many of the other mini-laptops we’ve seen in recent years, both have small touchpads below their keyboards.
But the unlike GPD’s laptop, the MAG1 has a backlit keyboard… and lacks a webcam.
The little PC measures 8.2″ x 5.8″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 1.5 pounds. It has an aluminum chassis, and an 8,600 mAh battery.,
Ports include a USB 3.0 Type-C port for charging or data, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a micro HDMI port, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a microSD card reader.
The MAG1 supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0. And it has a fingerprint sensor in the top right corner of the keyboard.
via Tablet Monkeys
I hate when OEMs measure batteries in terms of mah and not wh. Mah are ok for smartphone, that have all the same voltage, but for laptops they mean nothing, since they can have different voltage… You can have 2 8000mah batteries and one is double the other…
This seems like a great mini notebook. Looking forward to reviews and hands on posts.
Looks enticing on the surface, but there’s too many points against it in my books.
Never heard of the brand, keyboard has too many half-sized keys, the touchpad is really tiny, the HDMI port is an indication that it doesn’t support video over USB-C.
There is a very specific goldilocks zone for me when it comes to expensive Chinese PCs or tablets. To convince me to spend $600+ on a laptop with no warranty, everything had better be just right.
Are you getting a review unit? I’d like to see how some Linux distros work on this.
Anyone know if this will be available from US retailers?
Wondering the same. I’ve read GeekBuying has been hacked a few times and at least once this year. Of course, their response to the hacks were horrible.
Hopefully, people purchase the MAG1 from more reputable retailers.
I would have preferred a trackpoint between the b and h keys instead of the small touchpad. There’s a touchscreen for gestures anyway. Otherwise, this is looking pretty good. I’ll wait for reviews and retailers with good return policies though. These Chinese OEMs seem to have fairly high QA failure rates.