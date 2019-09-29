MAG1 mini-laptop with 8.9 inch display up for pre-order for $630

The MAG1 is a tiny laptop computer with an 8.9 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display, a backlit keyboard, and an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor.

First launched in China a few weeks ago, the laptop is now up for pre-order worldwide from GeekBuying, which is selling the MAG1 for $630 and up.

There are two prices/configurations available during the pre-order period, which is set to end October 9th:

On paper, the MAG1 looks a lot like the GPD P2 Max. Both are compact laptop computers with 8.9 inch touchscreen displays. And unlike many of the other mini-laptops we’ve seen in recent years, both have small touchpads below their keyboards.

But the unlike GPD’s laptop, the MAG1 has a backlit keyboard… and lacks a webcam.

The little PC measures 8.2″ x 5.8″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 1.5 pounds. It has an aluminum chassis, and an 8,600 mAh battery.,

Ports include a USB 3.0 Type-C port for charging or data, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a micro HDMI port, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a microSD card reader.

The MAG1 supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0. And it has a fingerprint sensor in the top right corner of the keyboard.

via Tablet Monkeys