MAG1 8.9 inch mini-laptop launches in China for $590 and up

It looks like there’s another player in the mini-laptop space. A new model called the MAG1 is up for pre-order from Chinese retail site JD for about $590 and up.
It features an 8.9 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS touchscreen display, a backlit keyboard, and a small touchpad below the space bar.
Overall, the MAG1 looks like a competitors to the GPD P2 Max which has a similar design, but which lacks the backlit keyboard.
The MAG1 will be available in at least two versions:
- Intel Core m3-8100Y/8GB RAM/256GB storage for CNY 4199 (~$590)
- Intel Core m3-8100Y/16GB RAM/512GB SSD for CNY 5199 (~$735)
Other features include an aluminum chassis, USB Type-C and USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a mciroSD card reader, a micro HDMI port and 3.5mm headphone jack, and a fingerprint sensor in the upper right corner of the keyboard.
The little laptop features an 8,600 mAh battery, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0. And the computer measures 8.2″ x 5.8″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 1.5 pounds.
There’s no word on if or when the MAG1 will be available outside of China, but it’s interesting to see a growing number of companies entering the mini-laptop space that was pioneered by GPD with the launch of the GPD Pocket and GPD Win line of handheld computers a few years ago.
Cute… but no thunderbolt…
Seems like the MAG1 is better than the P2 Max.
This looks very nice. I think they should send one to Brad for testing…then giveaway time!
It looks like it has the keyboard of the One Mix 3 and the body of a P2 Max which is really not a bad mashup. Its touch pad should be easier to use than the optical touch pad on the One Mix and the backlight is certainly an advantage over the P2 Max. Really, any non-standard keyboard needs a backlight. With the price it’s supposedly going for, I think it’ll do well… as long as it has any distribution at all outside of China. If they were available and if I didn’t just recently buy a mini device, I’d consider one of these for sure.