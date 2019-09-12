MAG1 8.9 inch mini-laptop launches in China for $590 and up

It looks like there’s another player in the mini-laptop space. A new model called the MAG1 is up for pre-order from Chinese retail site JD for about $590 and up.

It features an 8.9 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS touchscreen display, a backlit keyboard, and a small touchpad below the space bar.

Overall, the MAG1 looks like a competitors to the GPD P2 Max which has a similar design, but which lacks the backlit keyboard.

The MAG1 will be available in at least two versions:

Intel Core m3-8100Y/8GB RAM/256GB storage for CNY 4199 (~$590)

Intel Core m3-8100Y/16GB RAM/512GB SSD for CNY 5199 (~$735)

Other features include an aluminum chassis, USB Type-C and USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a mciroSD card reader, a micro HDMI port and 3.5mm headphone jack, and a fingerprint sensor in the upper right corner of the keyboard.

The little laptop features an 8,600 mAh battery, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0. And the computer measures 8.2″ x 5.8″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 1.5 pounds.

There’s no word on if or when the MAG1 will be available outside of China, but it’s interesting to see a growing number of companies entering the mini-laptop space that was pioneered by GPD with the launch of the GPD Pocket and GPD Win line of handheld computers a few years ago.