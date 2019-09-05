Lenovo’s Yoga C640, C740, and S740 laptops coming soon for $850 and up

Lenovo is going all-in on 10th-gen Intel processors for its new Yoga laptop lineup.

In addition to the new top-of-the-line Yoga C940, the company has unveiled four more models, all of which will be available with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor.

The 13.3 inch Lenovo Yoga C640 will sell for $849 and up, while the 14 inch Lenovo Yoga C740 starts at $870, with a 15.6 inch Yoga C740 going for $900 and up. Finally, there’s the 14 inch Lenovo Yoga S740 clamshell notebook, although I haven’t seen a price for that model yet.

All four should be available in October.

Let’s take a closer look at the new laptops, starting with the cheapest (and smallest).

This convertible laptop weighs less than 2.8 pounds, measures less than 0.7 inches thick, and features an aluminum cover and a 360-degree hinge that lets you switch between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes.

A digital pen lets you write or draw on the screen, and a privacy shutter lets you block the webcam when you’re not using it. There’s also support for using Alexa or Cortana voice assistant software with dual mics and far-field voice detection.

Lenovo will offer a choice of 300-nit or 400-nit full HD touchscreen displays, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of solid state storage.

The notebook also has stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, and optional support for 4G LTE in select markets.

The laptop features a headset jack, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports and a USB-C port that can be used for charging and/or data — but there are no Thunderbolt 3 ports on this entry-level Yoga.

While Lenovo says this laptop offers up to 20 hours of battery life, I’d take that with a grain of salt, since that result comes from MobileMark 2014, a test that tends to be pretty generous with battery life estimates.

Lenovo says the laptop supports up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel HD 620 graphics, suggesting that this model will feature an Intel Comet Lake processor rather than an Ice Lake chip with Gen11 graphics.

This convertible notebook measures 0.6 inches thick, weighs about 3.1 pounds, and will be available with up to a 300-nit, 1080p touchscreen display.

It supports up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCie solid state storage, features two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a headset jack.

Like other new models, it support far-field voice detection for use with Cortana or Alexa, has a fingerprint sensor, and sport s aprivacy shutter for the camera.

Available with up to a 500-nit, 1080p touchscreen display, a 10th-gen Intel Core processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe solid sate storage, this model is pretty much a bigger, brighter counterpart to the 14 inch model.

It measures 14″x 9.3″ x 0.6″ and weighs 4.1 pounds.

The notebook has two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports and two Type-A ports, plus a headset jack. And the larger display means there’s more room in the keyboard area, so Lenovo snuck in a numeric keypad.

Unlike the other Yoga laptops in this list, the new Lenovo Yoga S740 is a clamshell laptop, which means it does not have a 360-degree hinge.

What it does have are Intel Iris graphics, optional support for NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics, support for either a 400-nit 1920 x 1080 pixel display or a 500-nit 3840 x 2160 pixel display, and a Thunderbolt 3 port as well as two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, a headset jack, and a power port.

The 14 inch Lenovo Yoga S740 notebook measures 12.7″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″ and has a starting weight of 3.1 pounds.

There’s also a new 15 inch model, but it’s a whole different beast. Support for up to a 9th-gen Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce 1650 graphics put that 4.2 pound laptop into a whole different category than the models listed above.