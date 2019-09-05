Lenovo Yoga C940 14-inch Ice Lake laptop coming in October for $1250 and up

Lenovo is upgrading its Yoga line of thin and light laptops with a new top-of-the-line Lenovo Yoga C940 convertible notebook featuring support for up to an Intel Core i7 Ice Lake processor and up to a 4K touchscreen.

The new 14 inch Yoga C940 should be available starting next month for $1250 and up.

The entry-level model will likely feature an Intel Core i5 processor, a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS touchscreen display with 400-nits of brightness, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

But if you want to max out the specs, Lenovo says the 4K display is brighter, with support for up to 500-nits of brightness. And the system will be available with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory and up to 1TB of solid state storage plus 32GB of Intel Optane memory.

Just note that the company says you’ll get around half the battery life if you opt for the 4K display.

Other features include a backlit keyboard, a digital pen (that fits into a garage in the laptop when you’re not using it, a fingerprint sensor, and an IR camera for Windows Hello face and finger recognition.

There’s a rotating soundbar with Dolby Atmos audio, two microphones with support for far-field voice recognition, and support for Bluetooth 5.0 as well as optional support for WiFi 6/802.11ax.

The Lenovo Yoga C940 has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a headset jack.

The notebook measures 12.6″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″ and has a starting weight of about 3 pounds. It will be available in two colors: “iron grey” or “mica.”

Lenovo is also launching another Yoga C940 with a 15.6 inch display. But despite sharing a name and some key specs like the rotating soundbar, that model is a very different laptop.

It weighs 4.2 pounds, measures 0.8 inches thick, and supports up to a 9th-gen Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics.