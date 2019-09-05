Lenovo Smart Display 7 with Google Assistant coming in October for $130

Lenovo is fleshing out its Smart Display lineup with a new model sporting a 7 inch display and a brand new design.

When it launches in October, the new model will sell for $130.



That makes the new Lenovo Smart Display 7″ a little more affordable than the company’s 8 inch or 10 inch models, which sell for $170 and $250, respectively.

But the 4 inch Lenovo Smart Clock may still be the best deal if you don’t are about a large display. It has a list price of $80, but it’s often on sale for less (an ongoing Labor Day sale has it selling for $60 at the moment).

As for the new Smart Display 7″, it features a 1024 x 600 pixel touchscreen display, a camera with a shutter that you can slider over it when it’s not in use, and a physical mute button on the back that you can toggle if you want the smart speaker/display to stop listening for your to say “OK Google.”

The device features stereo 5W speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, and according to Chrome Unboxed, it has a MediaTek 8167S processor under the hood.