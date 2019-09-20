Liliputing

Lenovo quietly releases AMD-powered Chromebook S345

at by 2 Comments

When Lenovo launched three new Intel-powered Chromebooks recently, the company didn’t mention that there would be a fourth model powered by an AMD processor.

But it looks like the company went ahead and released one anyway, because a new Lenovo Chromebook S345-14 with an AMD A6-9220 processor and a 14 inch touchscreen display, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage is available for purchase from Best Buy for $329.

That’s not a bad price for a laptop with an aluminum display, a full HD touchscreen display, and a 180-degree hinge… although AMD’s A6-9220 processor with Radeon R5 graphics isn’t exactly a speed demon.

As noted by About Chromebooks, it looks like Lenovo may also offer cheaper models with an AMD A4-9120 processor and Radeon R4 graphics.

Weighing about 3.3 pounds and measuring about 0.7 inches thick, the Chromebook S345-14 seems to be about the same size as a Lenovo Chromebook S340-14 with an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, but the AMD model is about 0.3 pounds heavier.

Other features appear to be pretty much the same including the 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 180-degree hinge, two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 1 ports, microSD card reader and headset jack.

 

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
AdamS Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Grant Russell

They probably “quietly” released it because it’s using a CPU that is old as shit. The A6-9220 came out in 2017, and uses a Microarchitecture that came out in 2015. This was the last Pre-Zen AMD generation, they are very inefficient, and they were very outdated even when they launched.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
AdamS
Guest
AdamS

I almost want AMD to palm these off as a sub-brand. That isn’t really viable as an option.
I am not aware of Zen units scaling down to the target performance and cost for a Chromebook type device and also being used there. Wouldn’t that be nice?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago