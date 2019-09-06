Lenovo introduces ThinkBook 14 and 15 budget business laptops

Lenovo launched the ThinkBook line of laptops aimed at small business customers earlier this year. Now the company is adding two new models.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 is coming in November for $649 and up, while the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 will be available around the same time for a starting price of $679.

Both laptops are available with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 24GB of DDR4 memory, and up to 2TB of storage (with options for dual storage thanks to an M.2 PCIe slot and a 2.5 inch drive bay.

Lenovo also offers AMD graphics options for both models.

The ThinkBook family of laptops lack some of the features found on the company’s ThinkBook line, such as the TrackPoint system. And while both of these laptops feature USB Type-C ports, neither has Thunderbolt 3 support.

But did I mention that prices start at $649?

Anywhere, here are some key specs for each model:

Lenovo ThinkBook 14

Up to a 14 inch, FHD IPS display

Up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor

Optional AMD Radeon 625 graphics

Up to 24GB of DDR memory

Dual storage option (SSD or Intel Optane memory + HDD)

45 Wh and 57 Wh batteryoptions

2 x USB Type C ports (USB 3.1 Gen 2 + USB 3.1 Gen 1)

3 x USB Type-A ports (two USB 3.1 + one USB 2.0)

HDMI

SD card

Ethernet

SD card

12.8″ x 9.1″ x 0.7″

3.3 pounds

Lenovo ThinkBook 15