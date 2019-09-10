Khadas VIM3L is a single-board computer aimed at HTPC builders (Pre-orders start at $50)

The Khadas VIM3L is a new single-board computer with an Amlogic S905D3 quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor and Mali G31 MP2 graphics.

Its maker says the system supports 4K video playback at up to 60 frames per second, making the little computer a reasonable option for building a small, quiet home theater computer.

And unlike a Raspberry Pi, the Khadas VIM3L has 16GB of built-in storage and comes with android 9 Pie pre-installed, so you don’t necessarily need to supply your own storage or operating system (although you can if you’d like).

The Khadas VIM3L is up for pre-order for $50 and up and the board is expected to start shipping at the end of October.

If you’re wondering about the “and up” part of the price, here’s the deal. Pre-order by September 16th and you can snag the board for $50. Or you can pay $70 for an HTPC Kit bundle that includes a VIM3L, a transparent case, a metal plate, an IR remote control, and CoreELEC installed (rather than Android).

Order between September 17th and October 7th and you can get the VIM3L for $55 or the HTPC Kit for $75.

After that the price goes up by another $5, so the normal retail prices will be $60 and $80, respectively.

The Khadas VIM3L’s other specs include Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and USB-C ports, plus 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 40-pin header, GPIO expander, power, function, and reset buttons, and two external antenna’s that you can screw onto the board.

There’s also a PCIe (1-lane) connector on the bottom of the board, as well as MIPI-CSI and MIPI-DSI connectors for adding an optional display or camera. There’s also an optional M2X Extension board that adds 4G LTE, SSD, and Power over Ethernet support.

via CNX-Software