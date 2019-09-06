Liliputing

Huawei introduces Kirin 990 and Kirin 990 5G smartphone chips

at by 2 Comments

Huawei’s new Kirin 990 processors is an octa-core chip with 16-core Mali-G76 graphics that’s probably destined for some the company’s upcoming Mate and Honor flagships.

But Huawei is also introducing a Kirin 990 5G variant. Not only is it the company’s first mobile processor with integrated 5G support (rather than a separate-chip solution), but it also supports higher CPU speeds and features better dedicated hardware for AI processing.

Of course, 5G is still rolling out globally and it’s not universally available yet, carriers tend to charge a premium for accessing networks using the new high-speed, low-latency standard, and smartphones with 5G support tend to be pricier than their 4G-only peers.

So it makes sense that Huawei would offer a non-5G variant of its new processor. While I’m not entirely sure why the company felt the need to make it slightly less powerful than the 5G version, I suspect there won’t be a huge impact on real-world performance.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for each chip, with the differences highlighted:

Kirin 990 5G Kirin 990
 Process  7nm+ EUV  7nm
 CPU  2x Cortex-A76 based @ 2.86 GHz  2x Cortex-A76 based @ 2.86 GHz
 CPU  2x Cortex-A76 based @ 2.36 GHz  2x Cortex-A76 based @ 2.09 GHz
 CPU  2x Cortex-A55 based @ 1.95 GHz  2x Cortex-A55 based @ 1.86 GHz
 GPU  16-core Mali-G7616-core Mali-G76  16-core Mali-G7616-core Mali-G76
 NPU  2 Big cores + 1 Tiny core  1 Big core + 1 Tiny core
 UFS  UFS 3.0, UFS 2.1  UFS 3.0, UFS 2.1
 Modem  2G/3G/4G/5G  2G/3G/4G/5G

Huawei is holding an event later this month where the company is expected to unveil the new Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro. It’s likely that the smartphones will be powered by these new Kirin 990-series processor, as will other upcoming phones from Huawei and Honor.

You can find more details in AnandTech’s coverage of Huawei’s press conference, or just watch the entire press conference:

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Johnriddick Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
riddick
Guest
riddick

Looks expensive to make… 7nm 100mm^2. Apple’s A12 is 83mm^2 and Qualcomm’s 855 is
73mm^2. I hope 5G is worth it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
John
Guest
John

It doesn’t matter with the ban on them Stateside we will never see these.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago