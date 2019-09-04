Acer Swift 5 laptop with Intel Ice Lake coming soon for $900 and up

The new Acer Swift 5 is a thin and light notebook with a 14 inch full HD touchscreen display, support for up to an Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake processor with Intel Iris Pro graphics, and optional support for NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics.

First unveiled at the Computex show in June, Acer is officially launching the new Swift 5 at IFA this week.

The notebook will be available this month in Europe for 900 Euros where it has a starting price of 900 Euros. The Acer Swift 5 should be available in North America in November for $900 and up.

Acer says the laptop measures less than 0.6 inches (14.95mm) thick and weighs about 2.2 pounds (990 grams) when configured with NVIDIA graphics. It’s even lighter if you opt for a version without discrete graphics — and since one of the key selling points for Intel’s new Ice Lake chips is a significant boost in graphics performance, you’d still have a better GPU than you’ll find in most other thin and light laptops.

The Acer Swift 5 supports 802.11ax WiFi and the notebook features a fingerprint reader, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, and USB-A ports, and Acer will offer configurations with up to 512GB of PCIe solid state storage.

In order to keep the laptop light, the company built the case using magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum alloy materials, and the display is surrounded by slim bezels on three sides (left, right, and top). There is still enough room for a webcam and microphone array above the screen though.