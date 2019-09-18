HP Elite Dragonfly is a 2.2 pound, business-class convertible laptop with 4G LTE and all-day battery life

HP is introducing a new thin and light, business-class convertible notebook with support for up to an Intel Core i7-8665U quad-core processor, a 13.3 inch display, support for Gigabit 4G LTE and WiFi 6 and a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the computer in notebook, tablet, tent, or stand modes.

The HP Elite Dragonfly is also the company’s first laptop made using recycled ocean-bound plastic. While plastic isn’t exactly the sexiest material, HP say the Dragonfly has been MIL-STD 810G tested for durability. It has an oleophobic coating to repel fingerprints and dust, and there are some premium materials including a glass-covered touchpad.

The notebook also has a starting weight of less than 2.2 pounds, and HP is promising all-day battery life.

HP says the Elite Dragonfly will be available starting October 25th for $1549 and up.

Specifically, the company says you should expect 16.5 hours of battery life if you opt for a model with a 38 Wh battery or 24.5 hours with a “performance” battery. But those estimates are based on the notoriously generous MobileMark performance test, so expect real-world battery life to be substantially shorter.

That said, the laptop also supports fast charging: HP says you can get a 50-percent charge in about 30 minutes, which should make it easy to top up the battery during your lunch break if it looks like you aren’t going to get a full-day’s usage.

HP will offer configurations with 8GB to 16GB of LPDDR3 memory (soldered), up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage, and there are three display options:

1 watt, 400-nit full HD display

4K HDR 550-nit display

HP Sure View Gen 3 1000-nit display (with adjustable viewing angles to prevent over-the-shoulder spying)

The laptop has an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to 4.75mm side bezels, and a 10.25mm top bezel (which is large enough to house a webcam and IR camera with Windows Hello secure face recognition support). A cover slides over the camera when you’re not using it.

The company says it’s also made typing quieter thanks to rubber domes under the keycaps and ambient noise cancellation software that kicks in during conferencing.

Other features include two Thunderbolt 3 ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headset jack, a fingerprint sensor, and support for HP’s 3rd-gen Active Pen with support for pressure-sensitive input.

HP is also introducing a new HP S430c Curved Ultrawide display that the company is positioning as a companion device for this or other notebooks.

It launches November 4th for $999.

Not only does it give you a big screen when you sit down at your desk, but it’s a multi-device screen. You can connect two different PCs and view one on the left half of the screen and the other on the right, while using a single mouse and keyboard to control them.

The 43.5 inch, 3840 x 1200 pixel display supports 99 percent SRGB color gamut, and there’s also a Windows Hello-compatible pop-up camera.